Tehran's Evin prison caught in crossfire during Israeli airstrikes on Iran (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Tehran’s Evin Prison was hit as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Iran, Trend reports.

The Iranian Judiciary has validated that segments of the infrastructure incurred impairment during the incursion. Although there has been an absence of data pertaining to casualties, the magnitude of infrastructural damage to specific segments of the correctional facility has been characterized as significant.

"The necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of inmates, and conditions have been created for them to communicate with their families," the Judiciary stated.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

