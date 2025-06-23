Iranian FM warns of lasting consequences from U.S. and Israeli airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The US and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran will have negative consequences not only for Iran but also for the region, the international community, and the framework of international law in the long run, said Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

In an interview with Iranian media in Moscow, Araghchi emphasized that the attacks by the United States and Israel occurred in the absence of any actual threat.

“There is no other name for the attack carried out seriously by the United States than aggression. Facing unlawful aggression and responding to it is a legitimate right and a lawful act of self-defense for Iran,” he said.

He further noted that in such a dangerous environment where international law is under threat, Iran's consultations with Russia carry significant weight. Iran is working to coordinate its positions with Russia.

The US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel