U.S. strikes crippled Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Pentagon chief says

Iran Materials 22 June 2025 16:18 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: U.S. Department of Defense

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been destroyed as a result of U.S. strikes, said Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, Trend reports.

He stated that the United States did not target Iran’s military or civilian population.

“Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to Peace Through Strength, Iran's nuclear visions have been obliterated,” he said.

Pete Hegseth added that the U.S. mission was not and has not been about regime change.

“The President authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program,” the Pentagon chief elaborated.

