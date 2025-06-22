Iran has never trusted Western countries, Araghchi says

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 22. Iran has never trusted Western countries, even during times when it was engaged in talks with them, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Araghchi pointed out that there are currently many clear and compelling reasons that reinforce Iran’s mistrust.

He emphasized that while Iran views negotiations as a legitimate and accepted approach, there is currently no basis to decide on returning to talks with Western parties or to enter a new negotiation process.

The Iranian minister added that Iran will wait to respond appropriately to the attacks it has faced. Only if the attacks against Iran cease will the country consider resuming diplomatic channels and negotiations.

The comments come after Israeli airstrikes on Iran on June 13, which killed numerous senior military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with its “True Promise III” operation, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

More recently, U.S. forces carried out overnight airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying critical infrastructure.