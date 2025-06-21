Azerbaijan's marketable gas production snowballs over past several years

Azerbaijan produced 29.1 million tons of oil and 38.7 billion cubic meters of marketable gas last year. In 2023, oil output fell by 3.6 percent, while gas production grew by 6.2 percent. Over the past five years, oil production declined 15.8 percent, but gas output increased by 46 percent.

