Azerbaijan impresses EU ambassador with restoration efforts in its Karabakh

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ We are impressed by the restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the European Union (EU) Ambassador Peter Michalko told reporters during his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.

"It is very pleasant to be in the city of Shusha today—it is a beautiful place. I have visited Karabakh many times, and each time I discovered many beautiful places, as well as throughout the country. We are also impressed by the process of restoration work in Karabakh," the diplomat said.

According to him, people are returning to the region, and life here is gradually getting better.

"The EU contributes to the establishment of peace in the region, including through support for the demining process. This is a priority stage necessary for the safe return of the population and the creation of conditions for their dignified and prosperous life," Michalko emphasized.

To note, the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the Lachin district began yesterday. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attachés—about 100 diplomats in total—are taking part in the visit.

As part of the visit, they visited the "Hoçazfilm" studio and the Yurd gallery. The representatives got their feet wet with a variety of models showcased in the films at the film studio.

Karabakh carpets were presented to the guests at the Yurd gallery. Of particular interest were the carpets woven in Lachin. The guests were given a visual demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including how loops are thrown.

Today, the foreign diplomats arrived in Shusha to observe the ongoing restoration and construction efforts firsthand.

