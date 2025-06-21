Israel launches new wave of airstrikes on Iranian missile infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Israeli military has announced the launch of a new wave of airstrikes targeting missile infrastructure in Iran, Trend reports.

According to the army’s press service, the operation began shortly after another missile attack by Iran on Israeli territory. The statement stressed that the strikes are a direct response to Tehran’s continued aggression.

This escalation follows the Israeli airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, which resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as nine nuclear scientists and senior officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations in Israel, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.