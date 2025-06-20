Bosnia сonfirms no casualties amid Iran-Israel conflict escalation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. In the context of the escalation of the conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel, according to currently available information from the embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv, there are no reports of injured or killed citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the affected areas, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Foreign Ministry.

The Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tehran received calls from six citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tel Aviv was contacted by two of our citizens. All were provided with full support and assistance in relation to the safe departure from the territories of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina continues to closely monitor the development of the situation and appeals to all citizens who are in the affected areas to contact the nearest diplomatic and consular mission of Bosnia and Herzegovina or contact the Ministry's hotline.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel