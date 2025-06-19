Baku provided excellent hostmanship for COP29 event - UK ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ My proudest two weeks as the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan were during COP29, said Fergus Auld, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking during a reception dedicated to the official birthday of King Charles III, the ambassador sang the praises of the solid partnership between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan in tackling global climate challenges.

“Azerbaijan was a perfect host — we supported the country throughout the process and did everything we could to ensure a successful outcome,” Auld added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel