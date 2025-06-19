Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The open court session in the criminal case against Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, citizens of the Republic of Armenia, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive warfare, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on June 19, Trend reports.

At the court session held in the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), each of the defendants was provided with a translator in their native language, as well as lawyers for their defense.

The defendants, their defenders, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as the prosecutors representing the state prosecution, participated in the hearing.

