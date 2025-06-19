Israeli Defense Forces release footage of strike on Iranian nuclear facility (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released video footage of an airstrike carried out this morning on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, Trend reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The reactor was still a work in progress, with only a slice of the structure finished when the hammer fell.

The IDF stated that the strike specifically targeted the section of the facility responsible for plutonium production. The main objective of the operation was to prevent the future use of the reactor for developing nuclear weapons.

To recall, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

