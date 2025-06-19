Kazakhstan and Singapore plan to deepen economic and regional cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. Kazakhstan and Singapore are set to expand cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and logistics, following agreements from the Kazakh President’s 2024 visit to Singapore, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Baharudin to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties.

The officials praised the outcomes of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s May 2024 visit to Singapore and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing agreed-upon measures.

“Kazakhstan and Singapore have established a strong partnership based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests,” Bakayev noted.

The meeting focused on expanding trade, investment, transport, logistics cooperation, and collaboration within international and regional organizations.