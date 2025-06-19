Participants of BSEC's 65th plenary session visit Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Participants of the 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC) visited Fuzuli district as part of a visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan today, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The delegation was accompanied by members of Azerbaijani delegation to the PABSEC - Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Labor and Social Policy, as well as the PABSEC Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy Musa Guliyev, MPs Sabina Salmanova, Rizvan Nabiyev, Gunay Aghamali, Zaur Shukurov, Vugar Iskandarov and Mahir Suleymanli.

As part of the visit, the guests visited Fuzuli International Airport and got acquainted with it.

Employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, who welcomed the guests, informed them about the airport.

The facts about the destruction and acts of vandalism committed in Fuzuli, which had been occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years, were brought to the attention of the visit participants.

It was stated that the Armenian vandals, like other cities and villages they occupied, looted the city of Fuzuli, destroyed all the houses, the city's infrastructure, and completely wiped the city off the face of the earth.

The guests were informed about the large-scale construction work carried out by the Azerbaijani state in Fuzuli in accordance with the General Plan after the liberation of the district from occupation, and they got acquainted with the stands exhibited at the airport. It was noted that the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands is already taking place. They are settling in new residential quarters built in Fuzuli.

