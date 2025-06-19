Iran reduces investment in Azerbaijani economy in 1Q2025

Iran's direct investment in the Azerbaijani economy fell to about $90 million in the first quarter of this year, marking a decline of nearly 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the drop, Iran still accounted for roughly 6 percent of total foreign investments during the quarter.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register