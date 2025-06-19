UN Global Compact Multi-Country Network launched in Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. The UN Global Compact Multi-Country Network for Central Asia was officially launched at a ceremony in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The network aims to unite governments, businesses, and civil society to advance key priorities such as human rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption across the region.

The occasion showcased inaugural statements from Zhanibek Abdrashov, the Ambassador-at-Large and Chief of the Representative Office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs situated in Almaty. Participants encompassed Ole Lund Hansen, the Chief of Global Operations at the UN Global Compact, alongside Stephen O'Malley, the Interim UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan.



Discourse illuminated prospective synergies between the UN Global Compact and the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, also situated in Almaty. Ambassador Abdrashov reiterated the robust governmental backing from Kazakhstan for the network's initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable development and fostering a sustainable future within the Central Asian region.

