Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry deepens strategic energy cooperation with bp (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with a delegation led by Murray Auchincloss, Chief Executive Officer of bp, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry stated that both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp in the fields of oil and gas, as well as renewable energy.

During the discussion, it was made crystal clear that diversifying energy sources is the name of the game for ensuring energy security, keeping the environment in good shape, and lending a hand to sustainability. In this context, Azerbaijan was highlighted as a model country, with particular attention given to the successful expansion of its partnership with bp—which began in the oil and gas sector—now extending into renewable projects such as the “Shafag” solar power station.

The two parties also took stock of the progress of existing energy projects and chewed the fat over the implementation of the green energy corridor and interconnectors. Views were exchanged on global trends shaping energy markets.

During the meeting, support was extended to Giovanni Cristofoli, bp’s newly appointed regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, as he begins his tenure.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel