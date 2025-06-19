Azerbaijan reduces diesel fuel production in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s diesel fuel production declined by over four percent in the first five months of the year compared to last year, totaling around 940,000 tons. Despite this, the country maintained diesel fuel reserves of approximately 160,000 tons amid a slight drop in overall oil product output.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy