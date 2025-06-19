Putin meets with heads of world media on sidelines of SPIEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

The meeting is being held in a question-and-answer format, focusing on the most pressing issues of Russian domestic and foreign policy, as well as major global developments.

Representatives from news agencies across the CIS, Asia, Europe, the United States, and other regions are taking part in the discussion. Participants have the opportunity to directly ask questions to the Russian leader.