Visa regime between Azerbaijan and Maldives partially abolished

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and the Maldives on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports enters into force on June 18, 2025, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed at the meeting held between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel on November 15, 2024, in Baku on the sidelines of COP29.

The relevant draft law was discussed and adopted by the Parliament of Azerbaijan at its session held on December 27, 2024, and later approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The agreement aims at further strengthening and developing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Maldives through facilitating the movement of their nationals holding diplomatic, service, and official passports.

The agreement stipulates that nationals of the Parties holding valid diplomatic, service, and official passports may enter, transit through, depart, and stay in each other’s territory without a visa for a period of 90 days from the day of their entry.

