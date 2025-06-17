Israel lays its cards on table over terms for putting brakes on its operation against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue its operation against Iran until the elimination of the threat of Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile (attack), the head of the IDF's Operations Department, Major General Oded Basiuk said, Trend reports via the Times of Israel.

Even though the general mentioned that the IDF is not at the finish line of the Iran operation but rather in the thick of it, he kept his cards close to his chest regarding the anticipated end date of the military intervention.

"We continue to strike nuclear targets—based on a pre-prepared plan and a time convenient for us to further deepen the results achieved. We strike at the regime, not at the people—because these people deserve a better future. It is the leadership of Tehran that poses a threat to us, not the people walking on the streets of Shiraz," Basiuk emphasized.

According to the publication, as a result of the attacks carried out by Israel, more than 200 of Iran's ballistic missile launchers were destroyed or disabled. This constitutes a significant part of Iran's arsenals.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

