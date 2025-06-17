Azerbaijan releases Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur population figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ The number of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have returned to their newly built or restored homes in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions to date is about 15,000 people (3,721 families), Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov told Trend.

He noted that the population of these territories is not limited to former internally displaced persons.

"Taking into account the employees of state institutions created in the region, as well as specialists involved in large-scale restoration and construction work, the total number of residents of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions is about 44,000 people," the official added.

