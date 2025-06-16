Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian state TV building, brief broadcast disruption reported

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The building housing Iran’s state television broadcaster was damaged in recent Israeli airstrikes, temporarily disrupting programming, Iranian media says, Trend reports.

The facility, part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), includes the broadcaster’s management offices and political affairs department.

Broadcasts were briefly interrupted for several minutes following the strike.

In a statement, the IRIB’s public relations office said that despite any technical issues, Iranian television remains accessible through regional networks and online platforms.