Israel asserts control over airspace above Iran's Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The Israeli Air Force is monitoring the skies over Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Tel Nof Airbase, Trend reports.

"Unlike the Iranian regime, which targets civilians, we are hitting regime targets. We are telling the citizens of Tehran: Evacuate. We are taking action," he added.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

