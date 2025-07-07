Eurasian Development Bank reports growth in Kyrgyzstan’s banking loans

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

Consumer lending and trade company credit drove Kyrgyzstan's banking sector growth, according to the Eurasian Development Bank. Retail and public catering are growing due to this loan increase. The bank anticipates consumer spending to support economic growth throughout the year.

