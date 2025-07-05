Azerbaijan spills beans on volume of Russian ruble purchases in May 2025
Photo: Azertaj
Banks in Azerbaijan conducted 1.13 billion Russian rubles in currency transactions in May 2025, according to official data. This marks a 2.1-fold increase compared to the same month last year. While ruble purchases surged to 970.76 million rubles, sales dropped to 160 million rubles. Ask ChatGPT
