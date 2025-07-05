Azerbaijan spills beans on volume of Russian ruble purchases in May 2025

Photo: Azertaj

Banks in Azerbaijan conducted 1.13 billion Russian rubles in currency transactions in May 2025, according to official data. This marks a 2.1-fold increase compared to the same month last year. While ruble purchases surged to 970.76 million rubles, sales dropped to 160 million rubles. Ask ChatGPT

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register