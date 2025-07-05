Kazakhstan reports remarkable growth in interbank clearing system for 5M2025
Photo: lietuvos-bankas
The interbank clearing system (ICS) processed 31.5 million electronic payment messages totaling 5.8 trillion tenge in the first five months of 2025, marking a 41.2 percent increase in messages and a 30.2 percent rise in transaction value compared to 2024.
