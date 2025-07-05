Afghanistan aims to use Middle Corridor to reach European markets (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Afghanistan seeks to integrate into the Middle Corridor transport route to boost exports to Europe, officials said following a meeting in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov met with Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, at the Baku Port to discuss expanding freight transport along the South Asia–Caucasus–Europe route.

The Afghan side requested support to accelerate the export of its goods via the Baku Port, while ADY expressed readiness to facilitate deliveries to European markets.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connects China to Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, offering a land route alternative to traditional northern and southern corridors.