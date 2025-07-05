TANAP sees decrease in GHG emissions

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2) from the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline’s (TANAP) operations in 2024 were calculated as 336,800.85 tCO2eq (tonnes of CO2-equivalent), Trend reports citing TANAP consortium’s data.

"This represents a 4.97% decrease compared to the 2023 emissions of 354,408.91 tCO2eq. Similarly, GHG emissions intensity (greenhouse gases emitted per unit of transmitted natural gas) (tCO22eq) decreased by 6.45% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Additionally, methane per unit of transmitted natural gas (tCH₄) dropped significantly by 35.68% compared to 2023," reads the report.

The breakdown of TANAP’s 2024 GHG Emissions indicates that stationary combustion is the primary emission source, accounting for 84.92% of the total. This is followed by vent emissions at 8.81%, while emissions resulting from electricity consumption represent 4.50% of the total. Emissions from transportation and fugitive sources contribute relatively minor shares to the overall GHG emissions.

TANAP transports gas from Stage 2 of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field from the Georgian-Turkish border to Türkiye’s western border. The total cost of TANAP turned out to be lower than $7 billion.

The initial capacity of TANAP is 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with the possibility of expanding to 31 billion cubic meters per year in the future. Around six billion cubic meters of gas are delivered to Türkiye, while the rest of the volume is supplied to Europe.

The filling of the TANAP pipeline across Türkiye began in late January 2018.

A ceremony to launch Phase 0 of TANAP took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. First commercial gas deliveries to Türkiye commenced on June 30, 2018. The opening ceremony of TANAP’s connecting with Europe took place on Nov. 30, 2019, in Ipsala town (Edirne province, Türkiye).

For expansion, it is necessary to add several additional compressor stations in order to achieve a throughput of 24 billion cubic meters per year. To achieve a capacity of 31 billion cubic meters, a total of seven compressor stations will be required.