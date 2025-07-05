President Tokayev appoints new deputy foreign minister amid diplomatic reshuffle

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

“By order of the President of Kazakhstan, Arman Issetov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement reads.

Arman Issetov began his diplomatic career in 1998 as a referent in the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 1999 to 2004, he held various positions in the International Legal Department of the Ministry. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, he served as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand since April 2022.



Moreover, he holds the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, First Class. He is fluent in English and Turkish.

Previously, this position was held by Roman Vassilenko. By order of President Tokayev, Roman Vassilenko has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, and Head of the Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).