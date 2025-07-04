Azerbaijani and German foreign ministries hold next round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ The next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Germany was held in Berlin, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the German delegation was led by Konrad Arz von Straussenburg, Charge d'Affaires of the Foreign Ministry of this country for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Throughout the consultations, the prevailing dynamics of bilateral political relations between the two nations were thoroughly analyzed, highlighting the critical significance of reciprocal visits and engagements within the context of international forums to sustain an ongoing political discourse.



Deliberations were conducted regarding the prevailing conditions and future trajectories of collaboration across economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian sectors, alongside engagements within global institutions. Additionally, the discourse encompassed strategic energy and transport initiatives executed under the auspices and involvement of Azerbaijan, in conjunction with endeavors in the domain of humanitarian demining.

The meeting provided detailed information on the situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, the steps taken by Azerbaijan to establish lasting peace in the region, the obstacles encountered, and the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories.

During the visit, Rzayev also held working meetings with a number of other German officials, as well as participated in roundtable discussions with representatives of leading research and think tanks.

