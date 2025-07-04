Albania witnessing small turn of tide in electronic communications
In the first quarter of 2025, Albania experienced notable shifts in its electronic communications sector. While fixed telephone lines and call traffic continued to decline, mobile phone usage and fixed internet connections showed modest growth.
