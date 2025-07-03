Azerbaijani banks elevate dollar purchase amid sale drop in May 2025
Banks in Azerbaijan carried out $309.27 million in currency exchange operations this May. This marks a slight increase of $998,000 or 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year, when the volume stood at $310.27 million. In May, dollar purchases totaled $186.13 million, while sales amounted to $123.14 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy