Azerbaijani banks elevate dollar purchase amid sale drop in May 2025

Banks in Azerbaijan carried out $309.27 million in currency exchange operations this May. This marks a slight increase of $998,000 or 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year, when the volume stood at $310.27 million. In May, dollar purchases totaled $186.13 million, while sales amounted to $123.14 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register