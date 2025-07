Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A footage from the visit of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan has been posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts, Trend reports.

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Uzbekistan, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan (02.07.2025)."