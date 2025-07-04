Tashkent leads in trade enterprise numbers across Uzbekistan

Photo: Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency

As of June 1, 2025, Uzbekistan had 148,624 active trade enterprises, up by over 11,500 since the start of the year. Tashkent city leads by number, followed by Samarkand and Tashkent regions.

