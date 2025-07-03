President Ilham Aliyev, President Sadyr Zhaparov attend opening ceremony of first stage of Khidirli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov attended the opening ceremony of the 1st stage of Khidirli village of Aghdam district, Trend reports.

Khidirli village is located 3 kilometers northwest of the Aghdam district center. In October 2022, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the village. The planned area of the village spans over 417 hectares, with provisions for resettling approximately 6,000 people and constructing 1,498 individual houses across the first and second phases.

For the first phase, the designated area covers 170.44 hectares, with plans to resettle 719 families, totaling 2,951 individuals. In this phase, 719 individual houses have been built, including 263 two-room, 332 three-room, 121 four-room, and 3 five-room homes.

In addition, essential modern social infrastructure has been established in the village, including administrative and service buildings. These include a multifunctional administrative building, a club-community center, a medical point, an emergency medical aid unit, a guesthouse for temporary accommodation of education and healthcare workers, a household service facility, a workshop, a secondary school, and a kindergarten-nursery. Approximately 20% of the village’s territory is dedicated to green spaces.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Zhaparov inspected the facilities at the Khidirli village kindergarten. Designed for 120 children, the kindergarten includes group rooms, a music room, and sports halls to ensure a comfortable and nurturing environment for children’s education and care. Green areas, sports and playgrounds, and recreational spaces have been created around the facility, with solar panels installed on the building’s roof.

The presidents also visited the club-community center in Khidirli village, where they reviewed the facilities. The center features a 190-seat assembly hall, a canteen, dance practice rooms, club rooms, and other administrative spaces, providing comprehensive facilities for various social, cultural, and ceremonial events.

The heads of state also visited the Aykol Manas Secondary School in Khidirli village. They first inspected a yurt set up in the school’s courtyard, a portable dwelling designed for nomadic lifestyles, which is now promoted by many Turkic peoples in Central Asia for tourism purposes. They then reviewed the facilities within the school.

The foundation of the 528-student secondary school was laid in April 2024 by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Zhaparov. The school building consists of five blocks, including a sports hall block, and spans 2.7 hectares. It includes 21 classrooms, 2 preschool preparation rooms, 2 computer labs, 2 technology rooms, 1 military training room, 3 laboratories, a library, sports and assembly halls, a cafeteria, and other facilities. The school’s infrastructure provides comprehensive conditions for students to acquire knowledge at a high level. The school grounds feature a large sports field with a running track, playgrounds, and recreational areas for both students and residents.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Zhaparov met with residents moving into the new homes and presented them with the keys to their houses.