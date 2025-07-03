Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry conducts another treasury deposit auction
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance has held a deposit auction to allocate 500 million manat ($294 million) from the Unified Treasury Account. The funds were placed for 29 days at a 7.25% average interest rate in three of the country's largest banks.
