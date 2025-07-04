Azerbaijani BSE reveals ranking of local investment companies' turnover for 1H2025

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has released its turnover data for exchange members covering the period from January to June 2025. According to figures obtained by Trend, PASHA Capital Investment Company CJSC led the market with a turnover of 24.5 billion manat ($14.4 billion), followed by ABB Invest and Assist Finance.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register