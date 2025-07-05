Slovenia, Bosnia focus on transport cooperation to link Western Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Slovenian Minister of Infrastructure Alenka Bratušek and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Communications and Transport Edin Forto met in Sarajevo to explore ways to strengthen regional transport links, emphasizing the importance of improved road connectivity for economic cooperation across the Western Balkans, Trend reports via the Slovenian government website.

The ministers discussed cooperation and shared interests between their countries in the area of transport connectivity and the core European transport network. They emphasized that bilateral relations are strong and that there is great potential for deepening ties. Minister Forto expressed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s interest in establishing a high-quality road connection between Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Albania, which could enhance economic cooperation along this corridor.

Later, Minister Bratušek attended the 46th awards ceremony honoring the best entrepreneurs and companies in the Western Balkans and Central Europe region, where she received special recognition.

The award citation highlighted Minister Bratušek’s efforts to improve transport connectivity cooperation among Western Balkan countries and between the region and EU member states. The EU Strategy for the Danube Region in the field of transport, an area in which Slovenia plays an active role, was noted as particularly significant.

The award was presented to Minister Bratušek by Stjepan Mesić, former President of the Republic of Croatia.

In her acceptance speech, Minister Bratušek stated that she regards the award primarily as a recognition of the strong relations and cooperation between Slovenia and the countries of the Western Balkans.

