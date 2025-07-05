Azerbaijan spotlights indiscriminate restoration of all sanctuaries in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ All sanctuaries are being restored in Azerbaijan's Karabakh without any distinction between them, the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade told reporters, Trend reports.

"During the Soviet period, there were only 17 mosques in Azerbaijan, but today prayers are already being performed in thousands of mosques. All the sanctuaries are being restored in Karabakh without exception. We have also restored the Iravan Kaziyat and will continue our activities there," he noted.

Pashazade also mentioned the significance of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi.

"Five years ago, no one could even imagine that world leaders would come to Khankendi. But Allah gave us this opportunity. This is the result of our state's policy. Feeling like a Sheikh ul-Islam of the victorious people is a great pride. I'm proud of my people and my state," he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel