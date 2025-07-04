Azerbaijani servicemen attend int'l exercise “Anatolian Eagle - 2025” (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A group of personnel of the Azerbaijan Air Force participated in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2025" international tactical-flight exercise held in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercise, participants were given a briefing on safety rules, movement routes, assigned tasks, and meteorological situations.

At the practical stage of the scenario’s execution, after the aircraft were brought to readiness and final inspections were carried out by the technical personnel, Azerbaijani military pilots conducted group flights from the airbase. During the flights, military pilots carried out tasks on conducting aerial reconnaissance, achieving air superiority, destroying simulated targets, and other assigned tasks.

In accordance with the plan, along with executing air-to-air and air-to-ground tasks, Azerbaijani military pilots also conducted joint flights with aircraft crews of the Turkish Air Force.

At the closing ceremony held on July 4 in Konya, the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the personnel of the Azerbaijani Air Force during the "Anatolian Eagle - 2025" international tactical-flight exercise was highlighted.

It should be noted that representatives of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United States, and NATO took part in the exercise, conducted to strengthen mutual cooperation, enhance interoperability, and improve combat training among the Air Forces of the participating countries.