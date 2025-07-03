UAE minister of industry and advanced technologies visits Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President of COP28 Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

At Fuzuli International Airport, the UAE Minister was welcomed by Eldar Seyidov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

