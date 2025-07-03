Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

UAE minister of industry and advanced technologies visits Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Materials 3 July 2025 20:41 (UTC +04:00)
UAE minister of industry and advanced technologies visits Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President of COP28 Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

At Fuzuli International Airport, the UAE Minister was welcomed by Eldar Seyidov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

UAE minister of industry and advanced technologies visits Azerbaijan
UAE minister of industry and advanced technologies visits Azerbaijan
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more