Air Astana expands reach with regular flights linking Astana and Türkiye's Bodrum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. Air Astana announces the launch of regular flights on the Astana-Bodrum route, starting from July 19, 2025, Trend reports via Air Astana.

According to the information, flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using modern long-haul Airbus A321LR aircraft.



“The flight from Astana to Bodrum will complement five weekly regular flights from Almaty, expanding Air Astana’s route network to Turkey. With the launch of regular flights from the capital to Bodrum, passengers will find it easier to plan trips and book tickets on convenient dates,” the statement says.



The cost of round-trip tickets starts from 304,337 tenge (approximately $578) in economy class. Tickets are available on the airline’s official website, mobile app, and sales offices.



Previously, flights from Astana to Bodrum were operated as charters. The last return charter flights will be operated on July 19 and 23.