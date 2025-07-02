ECO's chamber leader emphasizes urgency of more cohesive economic structure

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. It is important to make efforts to create a stronger and more integrated economic structure within the framework of ECO, the president of the ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Atif Ikram Sheikh said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

He made the remark during the 6th ECO Business Forum on “Investment and Trade Promotion as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO region.”

According to him, special attention will be paid to the development of regional trade, industry, and investment potential with emphasis on export growth and import substitution.

"I encourage member states to develop joint ventures and investments in areas such as agriculture, IT, mining, textiles, and the coordination of economic, investment, industrial, trade, tax policies, and SME support. This will create a favorable environment for growth in the region," Atif Ikram Sheikh said.

The official also expressed the ECO CCI's intention to make every effort to coordinate ECO countries in developing trade corridors and transportation routes, including the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad railroad, as well as strengthening energy interconnectivity.