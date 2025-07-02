KazTransOil launches new digital platform for oil transportation services
Photo: KazTransOil
KazTransOil has launched a new digital system, OTM-KTO, to streamline oil transportation services through a single-window platform. The system automates documentation, integrates with the Ministry of Energy’s platform, and enhances client interaction by reducing processing time, improving transparency, and minimizing human error.
