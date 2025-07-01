Kazakhstan Railways reports strong growth in grain transport in first half of 2025

Grain transportation on Kazakhstan Railways rose by 53 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching 6.6 million tons. Domestic shipments grew 30 percent to 1.5 million tons, while exports surged 62 percent to 5.1 million tons. Significant increases were seen in grain exports to Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

