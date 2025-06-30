Bodies of Azerbaijanis murdered in Russia's Yekaterinburg to be sent for re-examination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The bodies of two Azerbaijanis—Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, killed in a raid on houses inhabited by Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg by the Russian Federal Security Service on the morning of June 27—will be sent for re-examination, their brother Seyfaddin Huseynli told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that he doesn't believe the results of the examination in Russia.

Huseynli noted that it's not plausible that his brothers died from excitement, as the Russian side claims.

To recall, on June 27, at around 05:00 (GMT +4), officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia conducted a raid across multiple locations in Yekaterinburg, targeting residences associated with the Safarov family, who are Russian nationals with origins traced back to the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan. During the raid on the apartments, the brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov were murdered, and eight people, including the Safarovs' brother Bakir Safarov, received various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of the cruel beating.

