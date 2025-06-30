Another group of ex-IDPs arrive in Azerbaijan's liberated Kangarli village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to their native lands in Kangarli village in the Aghdam district on June 30, Trend’s regional correspondent reports.

A total of 37 families (153 people), who have resettled at this stage, were handed over the keys to newly built private houses. The returnees were handed keys to newly constructed private homes as part of the ongoing resettlement program.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

Currently, nearly 50,000 people live in Karabakh and East Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

To recall, Armenian armed forces occupied Aghdam on July 23, 1993. Armenia took over 1,154 square kilometers of Aghdam after the occupation. Before the occupation, Aghdam had 1,898 socio-economic construction facilities, 17 industries, 31 construction, 753 trade, 397 public catering, 220 household enterprises, 480 social buildings, 24,446 residential buildings, 54 preschools, 116 general education institutions, several university branches, 13 culture houses, museums, and 109 cultural clubs. According to estimates, the occupation of Aghdam district cost our country 252 million US dollars.

On November 20, 2020, Aghdam district was liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani army. Post-occupation mine removal and major construction commenced in Aghdam. Around 10,000 individuals will move to Aghdam by 2026, per the plan. The city's population will reach 100,000 in coming years.

