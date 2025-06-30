Kazakhstan, China enhance agro-industrial ties centered on horse breed exports

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 30. The Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Amangali Berdalin, held a meeting with representatives of Chinese investment companies interested in the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

One of the key topics of the meeting was the export of domestic horse breeds, which are in high demand in the Chinese market.

In the course of the meeting, the Vice-Minister emphasized that today’s meeting is an important step toward strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in livestock farming and agriculture as a whole.

He added that we see interest in our horse breeds, which opens new opportunities for our farmers.

Moreover, special attention was paid to issues related to the creation of infrastructure for veterinary control and quarantine. Chinese investors expressed their intention to open a veterinary laboratory in Kazakhstan. The center will engage in diagnostics and ensure biosafety during the movement of agricultural animals between countries.

In addition, the meeting discussed modern intensive methods of using plants for fodder production - this is especially relevant given climate change and the need to provide a quality diet for livestock.

In turn, the representative of the Chinese Wang Zhifeng delegation stressed that China considers Kazakhstan a strategic partner in the development of sustainable agriculture. Investments in laboratories and fodder production are a Chinese contribution to the common future.”

The Ministry confirmed its readiness for further dialogue and support of initiatives aimed at developing the agro-industrial complex and strengthening the country’s export potential.

In 2024, the volume of Chinese direct foreign investments (FDI) in Kazakhstan amounted to approximately $1.19 billion, which allowed China to enter the top 5 largest investors in the country.