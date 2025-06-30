Azerbaijani policeman loses leg after mine explosion in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A mine incident occurred in Papravand village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district on June 30, 2025, a joint statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports.

According to the statement, an employee of the Aghdam district police department, a police officer, was injured while performing his official duties, having blown up by an anti-personnel mine in the village of Papravand in the Aghdam district. The victim's right leg was amputated at the ankle.

An investigation is underway into the incident.