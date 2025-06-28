Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss enhanced trade and investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 28. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Usmanov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea, Won Do-yeon, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing conditions and future trajectories for the enhancement of bilateral collaboration across the political, trade, economic, and investment domains.

The stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding the timeline of collaborative initiatives slated for the balance of the fiscal year.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and South Korea escalated to $1.8 billion during the period spanning January to November 2024.

