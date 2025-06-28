Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss enhanced trade and investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 28. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Usmanov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea, Won Do-yeon, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing conditions and future trajectories for the enhancement of bilateral collaboration across the political, trade, economic, and investment domains.



The stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding the timeline of collaborative initiatives slated for the balance of the fiscal year.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and South Korea escalated to $1.8 billion during the period spanning January to November 2024.

